Salt 2 update for 29 April 2024

Update - New sailboat, balance, and fixes.

Build 14187971

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes an obtainable sailboat, some new items, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Sailboat

The sailboat is a new small boat that you can craft. It's too small to hold a lot of decorations like the larger ships but it's more maneuverable. The recipe for the sailboat can be purchased at a number of different merchants throughout the world.

New Items in Chests

Chest loot has been re-balanced slightly. A single chest now contains a fewer number of items than before but some new items have been added to their possible loot.

Patch Notes
  • Added new small sailboat. The recipe can be purchased at multiple locations around the world.
  • Added some new items that can rarely be found in chests.
  • Added a club weapon that can be crafted with woodworking.
  • Added some more stamp options to the map.
  • Added click sound when you try to fire a flintlock with no ammo equipped.
  • Added a graphic when there are no recipes that match the selected filter at a crafting station.
  • Added graphic when there are no items that match the selected filter in the merchant interface.
  • Slightly adjusted available filters on some crafting stations.
  • Allow ducking while placing ship decorations.
  • Skill xp gain is now shown as a percentage of the current level.
  • You now have to hold the retrieve button to pick up placed ship decorations.
  • Allow easier multiple placement of stacked ship decorations.
  • Placing a ship while you are already standing on one will put you on the newly placed ship.
  • Fixed cycling through previous handhelds after interacting with a ship helm.
  • Ship decorations can now be placed on your hotbar.
  • Ship decorations, food, and potions can now be placed on the radial menu.
  • Items with duration effects now show their duration in their descriptions.
  • Some loot table and merchant inventory balancing.
  • Updated the loot window UI background color for better readability.
  • The settings interface hotkey on the keyboard can now be used to close the window if it's already open.
  • Fixed wall lower sound being triggered if you enter the cave after getting the dead ringer, despite no wall visuals lowering.
  • Fixed an issue where the Megalodon fish couldn't be caught.
  • Fixed not being able to add or interact with a map waypoint on 3 of the 4 squares occupied by a large island.
  • Fixed keyboard/mouse attached to steam deck not working.
  • Fixed Skeletal Slayer achievement not unlocking when killing the Skeleton Warlord.
  • Fixed some ship decoration placement previews being too big.
  • Fixed an issue with some merchants selling the wrong tiered items.
  • Fixed a collider on a ladder in one of the shipwreck points of interest.
  • Fixed some items not being salvageable that should have been.
  • Fixed not being able to fast travel for 100 food despite having enough.
  • Fixed interacting with some journals playing a sound twice.
  • Fixed not being able to push the Greatship.
  • Fixed being able to open the map while in the pause menu.
  • Fixed some floating coins in one of the well caves.
  • Fixed plants and saplings not respawning properly.
  • Fixed some issues with the raft in Mad King's Shipwreck.
  • Fixed an issue that would rarely cause saving to fail.
  • Fixed double negatives in stat reduction descriptions.
  • Platinum pickaxe and shovel are now golden to better fit the crafting components of their tier.
  • Fixed Loot indicator popups overlapping ui elements below them.
  • Fixed Ignis Mallet dealing slashing instead of bludgeoning damage.
  • Fixed npcs in seaports sometimes spawning under their intended floor when entering and exiting a dungeon on the same island.

