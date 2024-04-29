Update - New sailboat, balance, and fixes.

This update includes an obtainable sailboat, some new items, balance changes, and bug fixes.
Sailboat
The sailboat is a new small boat that you can craft. It's too small to hold a lot of decorations like the larger ships but it's more maneuverable. The recipe for the sailboat can be purchased at a number of different merchants throughout the world.
New Items in Chests
Chest loot has been re-balanced slightly. A single chest now contains a fewer number of items than before but some new items have been added to their possible loot.
Patch Notes
- Added new small sailboat. The recipe can be purchased at multiple locations around the world.
- Added some new items that can rarely be found in chests.
- Added a club weapon that can be crafted with woodworking.
- Added some more stamp options to the map.
- Added click sound when you try to fire a flintlock with no ammo equipped.
- Added a graphic when there are no recipes that match the selected filter at a crafting station.
- Added graphic when there are no items that match the selected filter in the merchant interface.
- Slightly adjusted available filters on some crafting stations.
- Allow ducking while placing ship decorations.
- Skill xp gain is now shown as a percentage of the current level.
- You now have to hold the retrieve button to pick up placed ship decorations.
- Allow easier multiple placement of stacked ship decorations.
- Placing a ship while you are already standing on one will put you on the newly placed ship.
- Fixed cycling through previous handhelds after interacting with a ship helm.
- Ship decorations can now be placed on your hotbar.
- Ship decorations, food, and potions can now be placed on the radial menu.
- Items with duration effects now show their duration in their descriptions.
- Some loot table and merchant inventory balancing.
- Updated the loot window UI background color for better readability.
- The settings interface hotkey on the keyboard can now be used to close the window if it's already open.
- Fixed wall lower sound being triggered if you enter the cave after getting the dead ringer, despite no wall visuals lowering.
- Fixed an issue where the Megalodon fish couldn't be caught.
- Fixed not being able to add or interact with a map waypoint on 3 of the 4 squares occupied by a large island.
- Fixed keyboard/mouse attached to steam deck not working.
- Fixed Skeletal Slayer achievement not unlocking when killing the Skeleton Warlord.
- Fixed some ship decoration placement previews being too big.
- Fixed an issue with some merchants selling the wrong tiered items.
- Fixed a collider on a ladder in one of the shipwreck points of interest.
- Fixed some items not being salvageable that should have been.
- Fixed not being able to fast travel for 100 food despite having enough.
- Fixed interacting with some journals playing a sound twice.
- Fixed not being able to push the Greatship.
- Fixed being able to open the map while in the pause menu.
- Fixed some floating coins in one of the well caves.
- Fixed plants and saplings not respawning properly.
- Fixed some issues with the raft in Mad King's Shipwreck.
- Fixed an issue that would rarely cause saving to fail.
- Fixed double negatives in stat reduction descriptions.
- Platinum pickaxe and shovel are now golden to better fit the crafting components of their tier.
- Fixed Loot indicator popups overlapping ui elements below them.
- Fixed Ignis Mallet dealing slashing instead of bludgeoning damage.
- Fixed npcs in seaports sometimes spawning under their intended floor when entering and exiting a dungeon on the same island.
