Update - New sailboat, balance, and fixes.

This update includes an obtainable sailboat, some new items, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Sailboat

The sailboat is a new small boat that you can craft. It's too small to hold a lot of decorations like the larger ships but it's more maneuverable. The recipe for the sailboat can be purchased at a number of different merchants throughout the world.

New Items in Chests

Chest loot has been re-balanced slightly. A single chest now contains a fewer number of items than before but some new items have been added to their possible loot.

Patch Notes