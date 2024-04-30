Dev: Kagura Survivors Beta Branch is Live!

Greetings, Kagura Champions!

The wait is over, and the excitement is just beginning. We’re thrilled to share that the Kagura Survivors: Endless Night OPT-IN BETA BRANCH is finally a reality. It’s been a journey of anticipation, and thanks to our team’s unwavering dedication, we’re ready to present this labor of love to you, our esteemed players.

To access the Kagura Survivors: Endless Night OPT-IN BETA BRANCH, right-click the game in your Steam library and select Properties > Betas. From the drop-down menu, select the Public beta.

As you enter this new chapter, you’ll find we’ve woven in some small yet thrilling rescue missions. Just hit ‘M’ on your map, and let the quest to save the damsel in distress lead you to unexpected adventures. It’s a small addition, but one we think adds a whole new dimension to your gameplay.

But here’s the heart: this beta branch isn’t just about new features—it’s about us listening to you. Your feedback, which is the lifeblood of our development process, will guide us as we stride towards the official 1.0 release and the exciting content we have planned for the future. We’re not just building a game; we’re crafting an experience, and your insights are invaluable.









We’ve invested significant time in reworking Kagura Survivors because we believe in its long-term vision. This first beta branch release is the beginning, with two more upcoming updates that will round out the game’s three stages. Over the next two to three months, we’re giving you plenty of opportunities to play and actively contribute to the game’s evolution.

We want to hear from you directly. Whether you’re a voice on our Discord or sharing your thoughts on Steam, under the announcement or in the community hub, your feedback is the paint on our canvas. So, let’s dive in and make Kagura Survivors: Endless Night the legend it’s destined to be.

We deeply appreciate your patience, your enthusiasm, and your unwavering support. Let’s make the magic happen, Survivors! 🌌