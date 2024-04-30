 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 30 April 2024

Hotfix #37 (1.3.2) Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14186628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Devoted Rejects,

Hotfix #37 (1.3.2) is now live on Steam. It will shortly be live on our other platforms, too.

  • The Tactical Overlay should now be usable in the Mourningstar while playing on a gamepad.
  • Fixed an issue rendering the penance “Get Off Me” unable to progress past 25.
  • Fixed an issue where playing a Maelstrom mission with one of the following modifiers failed to trigger their respective penances: Lights Out, Ventilation Purge, or Pox Gas.
  • Fixed an issue where the penance “They’re Gonna Blow” didn’t increment due to missing data.
  • Fixed so that the Poxburster isn’t itself counted as a kill for the penance “The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend”.
  • Added “Penance Unlock Chat Messages” in Interface Options.
  • Moved a heretical idol that was previously indestructible in Mercantile HL-70-04-510.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies sometimes could open the gate in the penance puzzle in Warren 6-19.
  • Fixed crash that happens if the player is running the game with an account that has been gifted an item around the game’s initial release date.
  • Fixed crash that could occur while updating the HUD of other players.
  • Added 16 new icons for emotes and updated existing ones for the Ogryn class.
  • Fixed animated candles on the Shrine Penitentax menu.
  • Fixed issue where a list title would appear behind the list background in some menus.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the puzzle elevators at Ascension Riser 31 to teleport players who had walked on them to be teleported inside once started.
  • Fixed an error that could occur in the Personality Scourge where your character could keep Cadia home world eye colors after changing to another planet.
  • Selecting to restore settings to default should now restore the Interface → Notifications category.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when creating a new character and proceeding through the menu having eye types selected while using a gamepad.
  • Fixed an issue where the Veteran “Militia Helmet with Flash Goggles (Sludge Jungle)” headgear cosmetic would have a voice effect applied to it.
  • Fixed deformation issues on the collar of the Psyker “Kobaloi Topcoat” upper body cosmetic.
  • Fixed some instances of the purity seals on Zealot “Scroll Keeper’s Warplate” upper body cosmetics moving erratically.
  • Fixed an issue where the cybernetic hand that Krall is working on would fly around in mid-air.
  • Fixed an issue where the trinket “Lucky Fingers” would clip into weapons it was equipped on.
  • Fixed an issue where the face of other operatives would be very zoomed in when Inspecting in the Mourningstar.
  • Fixed cables clipping with the collar of most upper bodies while wearing the Psyker “Chem-Safe Rebreather without Psykana Collar” headgear cosmetic.
  • The aquila on the Veteran “Munitorum Issue Mk III Garrison Cap” headgear cosmetic should no longer clip with the goggles.
  • Fixed some clipping and texture issues on Ogryn “Lugger’s Bootiful Armour (XXXXL)” upper body cosmetic.
  • Fixed a clipping issue on the Veteran “Steel Legion Flak Helmet (Parade Polish)” headgear cosmetic.
  • Fixed a clipping issue which could occur on certain hairstyles while wearing the Veteran “Regulation XIIIF Makeshift Band (Pale)” headgear cosmetic.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ogryn “Kruppskul Helm (Brute-sized)” headgear cosmetic would have a voice effect applied to it.

