Beat Saber Update v1.36.2 Released

Hey players, an update 1.36.2 is out now, adding several tweaks and fixes. See the full Release Notes below.
Release notes:
- Changed: A format of the game and graphics settings. Your current settings should automatically be converted to the new format. This change was made to simplify further development when settings are involved, and aid with QA testing.
- Fixed: [Daft Punk Music Pack] - The yellow helmet displays aliasing viewed in any song in the pack
- Fixed: The thumbnail for the OST 6 displays aliasing when viewing music packs in Solo Mode
- Fixed: The bomb debris of another user appears to be elevated to the level of the primary user's stage when viewed in multiplayer mode
- Fixed: SFX Audio Still Plays When Value Is 0
- Fixed: Spotlight elements will briefly spawn above the stage at multiple times during the "Heavy Weight" song
- Fixed: Song timer for Rum n' Bass overruns when played in any mode with Advanced HUD enabled
- Fixed: The song timer will display 2:53/2:52 when finishing "In My Head" on any mode
Level Editor:
- Fixed: The "Save" and "Save and Open" buttons will not progress the user when creating a new song in the Beatmap Editor
- Claim Fixed: Custom colors don't save after exiting a map
