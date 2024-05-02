 Skip to content

Последнее желание update for 2 May 2024

A new cabinet of thoughts: What's the best way?

We have a question for you.
To show the flow of contradictory thoughts that explodes in a person's head at the borderline moments of life, we came up with the idea of visualizing them in the form of a tag cloud.

In the first episode, according to the idea of the gem designer, some thoughts “run away” from the cursor, and when you catch the right one, it is voiced aloud and starts the narrative further. The next version of this mechanic has been released in the update: now thoughts can be caught and “burst" with the cursor.

Attention, a question. What's the best way?

