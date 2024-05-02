- Fixed an issue on Chapter 6 when playing as Seign
- Fixed an issue when attempting to switch characters in the runeshop
- General bug fixing and minor improvements
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes update for 2 May 2024
Hotfix Patch 1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
