Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes update for 2 May 2024

Hotfix Patch 1.03

Build 14182997 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue on Chapter 6 when playing as Seign
  • Fixed an issue when attempting to switch characters in the runeshop
  • General bug fixing and minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1658281
  • Loading history…
DLC 2694060 Depot 2694060
  • Loading history…
DLC 2694070 Depot 2694070
  • Loading history…
DLC 2694080 Depot 2694080
  • Loading history…
