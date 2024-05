Share · View all patches · Build 14181670 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 02:06:08 UTC by Wendy

*New Asura Heroes

Zilan, the rope dart master.

Fluffette, the airborne shooter.



*New Mirage Pass & exclusive skin Creation Chroma for Penhaligon.



*New Boss - Takanashi Sayako, the Geisha Onryō



New Mechanisms

Weapon grants heroes with a third skill.

Both primary & secondary skills can have skill styles.

New items & revamps.

*Tweaks

Revamped Aigneis, & Ginzo's second skill;

Renovated Display Room;

Optimized scenes' ambiance;

Optimized rift mode;

Other optimizations.