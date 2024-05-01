Rec Room UPDATE - the "Just a Few More Shapes" edition

Full Body Avatars
- While using a full body avatar, you can now purchase items from the dorm mirror.
- We have updated logic for how the new full body avatars hold on to objects (you are now able to 'firmly grasp' items).
Custom Shirts
- Added a 'Delete' button for Custom Shirts Inventory.
- Added the ability to check whether a deleted item has been owned before, so that players can re-download for free through a new 'Get' button in the Store.
- Added a 'Report' button on the Gift Notification page.
- Added an 'Abusive Gifting' category to the player report page under the 'Trolling' category.
- Added the ability to view custom shirts inventory as default sorted by newest added.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- Active Player Definition Boards now display information on their Configuration page about the invisible chips that they create and the memory usage caused by those chips.
- MakerPen advanced shapes are officially out of Beta! In a future update, we'll investigate the ink values for these.
- The weapon stabilizer got updated, try a two-handed grab on one of the laser guns and see if you like it.
- Fixed a bug where KO Consumables are deducted twice.
- Fixed a bug where some hats would show adjustment sliders that didn't do anything.
- Fixed a bug where a Dialogue UI could ignore its configured Billboarding Pivot Offset in multiplayer scenarios.
- Fixed a bug where a Dialogue UI set to Enabled via the Configure tool instead of via CV2 might not show up properly in multiplayer scenarios.
- Fixed a bug that caused event senders that were configured to a specific player to be sent incorrectly when operating on an invalid player.
- Event Senders that are configured to a specific player will no longer generate network heat when sent to the local player.
