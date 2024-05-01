Rec Room UPDATE - the "Just a Few More Shapes" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 14180954 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 03:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Full Body Avatars

While using a full body avatar, you can now purchase items from the dorm mirror.

We have updated logic for how the new full body avatars hold on to objects (you are now able to 'firmly grasp' items).

Custom Shirts

Added a 'Delete' button for Custom Shirts Inventory.

Added the ability to check whether a deleted item has been owned before, so that players can re-download for free through a new 'Get' button in the Store.

Added a 'Report' button on the Gift Notification page.

Added an 'Abusive Gifting' category to the player report page under the 'Trolling' category.

Added the ability to view custom shirts inventory as default sorted by newest added.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Active Player Definition Boards now display information on their Configuration page about the invisible chips that they create and the memory usage caused by those chips.

MakerPen advanced shapes are officially out of Beta! In a future update, we'll investigate the ink values for these.

The weapon stabilizer got updated, try a two-handed grab on one of the laser guns and see if you like it.

Fixed a bug where KO Consumables are deducted twice.

Fixed a bug where some hats would show adjustment sliders that didn't do anything.

Fixed a bug where a Dialogue UI could ignore its configured Billboarding Pivot Offset in multiplayer scenarios.

Fixed a bug where a Dialogue UI set to Enabled via the Configure tool instead of via CV2 might not show up properly in multiplayer scenarios.

Fixed a bug that caused event senders that were configured to a specific player to be sent incorrectly when operating on an invalid player.

Event Senders that are configured to a specific player will no longer generate network heat when sent to the local player.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.