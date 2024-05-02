Rocket League v2.39 is now live on all platforms!

The hotfix addresses two issues:
🔧 Fixed the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion so the background behind the goal does not overlap and obscure the explosion.
🔧 Fixed a bug preventing Monstercat Antennas from being used on third-party Car Bodies.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
🔧 Fixed the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion so the background behind the goal does not overlap and obscure the explosion.
🔧 Fixed a bug preventing Monstercat Antennas from being used on third-party Car Bodies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update