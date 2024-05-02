 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocket League update for 2 May 2024

Rocket League v2.39 is now live on all platforms!

Share · View all patches · Build 14178953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The hotfix addresses two issues:

🔧 Fixed the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion so the background behind the goal does not overlap and obscure the explosion.
🔧 Fixed a bug preventing Monstercat Antennas from being used on third-party Car Bodies.

Changed files in this update

Windows TAGame Win Depot 252951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link