Rocket League v2.39 is now live on all platforms!

The hotfix addresses two issues:

🔧 Fixed the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion so the background behind the goal does not overlap and obscure the explosion.

🔧 Fixed a bug preventing Monstercat Antennas from being used on third-party Car Bodies.