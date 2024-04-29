Update 15 | Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14177625 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 10:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We hope you're enjoying Update 15 and Mortain! An unintended issue surfaced with last week's update, removing hedgerows from Sainte-Marie-du-Mont. You may have noticed...

The hedges will be reinstated in Hotfix 2, which is due ASAP, alongside a fix for the admin message pop-ups.

For now, please see the changes that have been pushed live in Hotfix 1:

[Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs

[Offensive] Defending commander can not spawn vehicles on two of the Headquarters of the map

[XR-064] Unable to send invites to other users

[15.0][Mortain] Changing the Texture Quality will crash the game

The server name in the top right corner of the Scoreboard will show up as "HLL Server" instead of the actual name on Win10

[Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs when there is a player in the enemy team

[Mortain] All instances of the thin white tree asset are missing collision

[Mortain] Collision issue when attempting to enter certain houses while crouched/prone.

We'll update you when Hotfix 2 is ready!