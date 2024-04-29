Update 15 | Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,
We hope you're enjoying Update 15 and Mortain! An unintended issue surfaced with last week's update, removing hedgerows from Sainte-Marie-du-Mont. You may have noticed...
The hedges will be reinstated in Hotfix 2, which is due ASAP, alongside a fix for the admin message pop-ups.
For now, please see the changes that have been pushed live in Hotfix 1:
- [Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs
- [Offensive] Defending commander can not spawn vehicles on two of the Headquarters of the map
- [XR-064] Unable to send invites to other users
- [15.0][Mortain] Changing the Texture Quality will crash the game
- The server name in the top right corner of the Scoreboard will show up as "HLL Server" instead of the actual name on Win10
- [Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs when there is a player in the enemy team
- [Mortain] All instances of the thin white tree asset are missing collision
- [Mortain] Collision issue when attempting to enter certain houses while crouched/prone.
We'll update you when Hotfix 2 is ready!
Changed files in this update