Hell Let Loose update for 29 April 2024

Update 15 | Hotfix 1

Update 15 | Hotfix 1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We hope you're enjoying Update 15 and Mortain! An unintended issue surfaced with last week's update, removing hedgerows from Sainte-Marie-du-Mont. You may have noticed...

The hedges will be reinstated in Hotfix 2, which is due ASAP, alongside a fix for the admin message pop-ups.

For now, please see the changes that have been pushed live in Hotfix 1:

  • [Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs
  • [Offensive] Defending commander can not spawn vehicles on two of the Headquarters of the map
  • [XR-064] Unable to send invites to other users
  • [15.0][Mortain] Changing the Texture Quality will crash the game
  • The server name in the top right corner of the Scoreboard will show up as "HLL Server" instead of the actual name on Win10
  • [Offensive] Attackers are able to spawn vehicles in inactive HQs when there is a player in the enemy team
  • [Mortain] All instances of the thin white tree asset are missing collision
  • [Mortain] Collision issue when attempting to enter certain houses while crouched/prone.

We'll update you when Hotfix 2 is ready!

Changed files in this update

HLL Client Windows Depot 686811
  • Loading history…
