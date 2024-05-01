Update 1.8: Fossils + Museum

Fossils and the museum:

End of level enemies now leave fossils; in the first 20 locations only one, then increasing to a random number between 1 and 3 by the end game. End game bossed can leave up to 4. Fossils can be sold in the museum in the starting city of Nepros and are worth 120% of a typical round of begging (and without the sneering). The real good thing about fossils is that you can let them pile up and then sell them all together, so, say you have put aside 10 through a few locations, you can hit the museum and with one single activity round it will be like doing begging 12 times (and again without the sneering). Good for a cash injection when you are close to what you need for that next piece of gear.

Other changes/fixes:

Kugraltha's life and attack increased by about 10 %.

Value of treasure found when mining increased by 15 %.

"next" button in stats screen changed to "more" and "back".

Moved the "check out the shops" part of the tutorial to the end of the arena just when meeting the end boss, as that's the optimal moment to upgrade.

Fixed a bug in the altar screen where the character icon showing wasn't the right one.

Fixed a bug where the question mark of undiscovered characters would appear on top of the enlarged version of available characters and of the swap note, partially covering the text.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to have negative experience to gain for the next level due to obtaining "extatic" meditation while having optimal bonuses.