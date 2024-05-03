Diluvian Winds - 1.1.0 Update

Hi everyone!
It's been a week since Diluvian Winds has been released.
Thank you all for you feedback.
Here is a quick update with several issues patched.
We will keep fixing bugs and add QoL changes to the game. Our next goal is to port the game to consoles.
Once again, thank you very much for the support you gave to us during this week .
Have a nice game !
DILUVIAN WINDS - 1.1.0
Release date: 03/05/2024
This update aims to fix some gameplay issues and improve the overall quality of life in the game.
BUG FIXES
BLOCKER
- -Fixed an issue with the game being stuck on a black screen during Chapter 5
HIGH
- -Fixed an issue with the save file being automatically deleted
- -Fixed an issue with the game being overly saturated with some computer configuration
MEDIUM
- -Weather with morale maluses won’t spawn during the two first game
- -Fixed an issue with the achievement : The first of many not being unlocked when obtaining an artifact during Chapter 8
- -Fixed an issue with clearing yields not being updated when unlocking a related project
- -Fixed an issue with chapter-related achievements not being retroactive
LOW
- -Textile production bonuses are now correctly displayed when using the Fabric workshop
- -Fixed “Chap 7: Aloft” achievement title
- -Fixed “Architectural pride” achievement korean description
- -Fixed “Sparing no expense” achievement description
- -Fixed value required to unlock the "Expedition souvenirs" steam achievement
- -Fixed value required to unlock the "Expedition gifts" steam achievement
- -Fixed Wave Level 3 description
- -Frog species’ icon is now correctly displayed
- -Colored powder artifacts are now correctly applied
- -Fixed a typo in some french dialogues
Changed files in this update