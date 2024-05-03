Diluvian Winds - 1.1.0 Update

Hi everyone!

It's been a week since Diluvian Winds has been released.

Thank you all for you feedback.

Here is a quick update with several issues patched.

We will keep fixing bugs and add QoL changes to the game. Our next goal is to port the game to consoles.

Once again, thank you very much for the support you gave to us during this week .

Have a nice game !

DILUVIAN WINDS - 1.1.0

Release date: 03/05/2024

This update aims to fix some gameplay issues and improve the overall quality of life in the game.

BUG FIXES

BLOCKER

-Fixed an issue with the game being stuck on a black screen during Chapter 5

HIGH

-Fixed an issue with the save file being automatically deleted

-Fixed an issue with the game being overly saturated with some computer configuration

MEDIUM

-Weather with morale maluses won’t spawn during the two first game

-Fixed an issue with the achievement : The first of many not being unlocked when obtaining an artifact during Chapter 8

-Fixed an issue with clearing yields not being updated when unlocking a related project

-Fixed an issue with chapter-related achievements not being retroactive

LOW