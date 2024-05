Share · View all patches · Build 14174838 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Attention Captains,

Minor Patch 1.5.1 has been released for Astra Protocol 2.

This patch enables music to be played in game, set up using the config screen. Whilst intended for use with the upcoming Audio Pack DLC, it can be adjusted to play your own music.

We're planning to have the free Audio Pack DLC release in the next few days.

There was also a fix regarding a missing transmission for a science mission.