Share · View all patches · Build 14174318 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Developed by solo student developer with large amount of original soundtracks, With My Past is now fully released!

You can now enjoy 10% off in 7 days.

If there is any bug during your adventure, or if you want to share your feedbak with us, please send us an email to ediggerstudio@gmail.com or join our discord channel: https://discord.gg/mXnw2kavQA.

Hope you will enjoy our game.