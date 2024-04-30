Whitewater VR is now available to play!

Hey everyone,
I'm excited to share that my first game, Whitewater VR - Extreme Kayaking Adventure, is now live on Steam. It's been an incredible journey bringing this game to life, and I couldn't be more excited to share it with you all.
I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.
Your encouragement and feedback have been invaluable, and I'm incredibly grateful for each and every one of you.
I hope you'll enjoy diving into Whitewater VR and experiencing the adventure firsthand.
Happy kayaking!
Warm regards,
Adam Horvath