Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 30 April 2024

Whitewater VR is now available to play!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

I'm excited to share that my first game, Whitewater VR - Extreme Kayaking Adventure, is now live on Steam. It's been an incredible journey bringing this game to life, and I couldn't be more excited to share it with you all.

I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.
Your encouragement and feedback have been invaluable, and I'm incredibly grateful for each and every one of you.

I hope you'll enjoy diving into Whitewater VR and experiencing the adventure firsthand.

Happy kayaking!

Warm regards,
Adam Horvath

