Dear friends!

The event "Stars of Victory" has begun on the expanses of Azmara!

In Berneo, the character Geith Bregal has already prepared a new quest for adventurers! Find him and learn the details of the upcoming quest.

Now from any monster above level 50, there's a chance to get the Victory Stars needed to craft the Victory Box and the Big Victory Box.

To craft the "Victory Box", you need to bring Geith 50 pieces of "Victory Stars". From this box, you will be able to get one of the following items:

✨Victory Tiger

✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge

✨ Potion of Concentration (1 hour)

✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll

✨ Key to the lucky cube

✨ Necklace of Life (1 day)

✨ Experience Potion (1 day)

✨ Platinum Potion of Concentration (1 hour)

✨ Potion of Acceleration

✨ Medium Potion of Recovery

✨ Huge Mana Potion

✨ Armor enchantment scroll

✨ Hot chocolate

✨ Ginger tea

✨ Potion of vitality of the game assistant

You will need 300 pieces of Victory Stars to make the Big Victory Box. From this box, you will be able to obtain one of the following items:

✨Victory Tiger

✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge

✨ Potion of Concentration (1 hour)

✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll

✨ Wings of Purple Light

✨ Necklace of Life (1 day)

✨ Potion of Experience (1 day)

✨ Platinum Potion of Concentration (1 hour)

✨ Potion of Acceleration

✨ Medium Potion of Recovery

✨ Huge Mana Potion

✨ Armor enchantment scroll

✨ Wings of Purple Light (30 days)

✨ Ginger tea

✨ Potion of the game assistant's vitality

❗ Wings of Purple Light boxes are transferable. If you have printed a box and taken wings out of it, the wings can no longer be transferred.

❗❗ Unused Victory Stars will be removed at the end of the event.

❗❗❗❗The event will last until May 17.

We wish you a pleasant game!