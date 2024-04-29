 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Waven update for 29 April 2024

Version 0.16.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14173253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. WHAT'S NEW

CHROMATIC SKINS

New Skins in alternative colors for the following heroes can be bought with gems in the in-game Shop: 

* Voracius Blade
  • Apostruker Scalpel
  • Brutal Fairblade
  • Astramantis Pike
  • Shugen Flayer

In the skin selection interface, an icon is located under those that have alternative colors available. If you click on the icon, a new interface opens to let you pick a Chromatic Skin.

2. PVE

2.1. STORY MODE

* The difficulty of chapters 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 has been adjusted.

 

3. BUG FIXES

3.1. CLASSES & HEROES

3.1.1. Cra

Blunderbust
Ether Spell

Blunderbust Restraint

  • The spell's effect now matches its description.

 

3.1.2. Xelor

Zinetritos Paladir

Zinetritos Immobilization

  • The duration of the immobilization has been fixed.

 

3.2. EQUIPMENT

Toross's Breath

  • The effect no longer does damage to allies.

 

3.3. COMPANIONS

Joris

  • The companion's description now matches their effect.

 
Amalia

  • Amalia's Doll now heals your hero and Amalia properly.

 

3.4. PVE

Petrifying Balm

  • (COOP) The Petrified effect now dissipates properly at the start of the affected player's turn, and not at the start of the team's next turn.

 
Piktus Power

  • The spell description now matches its effect.

Piktus Magic

  • The spell description now matches its effect.

  
Sicarius Efficiency

  • The spell description now matches its effect.

 

3.5. QUESTS

Brakmar

Delivery Not Guaranteed

  • The extraction point no longer moves away from the fugitive when there aren't any more opponents on the field.

 

3.6. SYSTEMS & IMPROVEMENTS

* The Shop and Battle Pass icons now display properly after an account changing accounts.
  • When images in the Shop take a long time to load, a visual indicator displays.

 

3.7. MOBILE

* The size of the Battle Pass purchase interface has been adjusted.
  • The window showing the details of the various packs has been adjusted.
  • When a purchase is canceled, the the purchase confirmation effect no longer plays.

 

3.8. ACHIEVEMENTS

Whale Wild Wrestling

  • The "Finish off 20 opponents on a HOLE" achievement has been fixed.

Katastrophe

  • The "Complete Chapter V in Gold" achievement has been fixed.

 

3.9. MISCELLANEOUS

Necroworld
* The visual indicator of room completion no longer triggers improperly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2343651
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2343652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link