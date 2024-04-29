Version 0.16.2

1. WHAT'S NEW

CHROMATIC SKINS

New Skins in alternative colors for the following heroes can be bought with gems in the in-game Shop:

* Voracius Blade

Apostruker Scalpel

Brutal Fairblade

Astramantis Pike

Shugen Flayer

In the skin selection interface, an icon is located under those that have alternative colors available. If you click on the icon, a new interface opens to let you pick a Chromatic Skin.

2. PVE

2.1. STORY MODE

* The difficulty of chapters 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 has been adjusted.

3. BUG FIXES

3.1. CLASSES & HEROES

3.1.1. Cra

Blunderbust

Ether Spell

Blunderbust Restraint

The spell's effect now matches its description.

3.1.2. Xelor

Zinetritos Paladir

Zinetritos Immobilization

The duration of the immobilization has been fixed.

3.2. EQUIPMENT

Toross's Breath

The effect no longer does damage to allies.

3.3. COMPANIONS

Joris

The companion's description now matches their effect.



Amalia

Amalia's Doll now heals your hero and Amalia properly.

3.4. PVE

Petrifying Balm

(COOP) The Petrified effect now dissipates properly at the start of the affected player's turn, and not at the start of the team's next turn.



Piktus Power

The spell description now matches its effect.

Piktus Magic

The spell description now matches its effect.



Sicarius Efficiency

The spell description now matches its effect.

3.5. QUESTS

Brakmar

Delivery Not Guaranteed

The extraction point no longer moves away from the fugitive when there aren't any more opponents on the field.

3.6. SYSTEMS & IMPROVEMENTS

* The Shop and Battle Pass icons now display properly after an account changing accounts.

When images in the Shop take a long time to load, a visual indicator displays.

3.7. MOBILE

* The size of the Battle Pass purchase interface has been adjusted.

The window showing the details of the various packs has been adjusted.

When a purchase is canceled, the the purchase confirmation effect no longer plays.

3.8. ACHIEVEMENTS

Whale Wild Wrestling

The "Finish off 20 opponents on a HOLE" achievement has been fixed.

Katastrophe

The "Complete Chapter V in Gold" achievement has been fixed.

3.9. MISCELLANEOUS

Necroworld