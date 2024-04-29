Version 0.16.2

1. WHAT'S NEW
CHROMATIC SKINS
New Skins in alternative colors for the following heroes can be bought with gems in the in-game Shop:
* Voracius Blade
- Apostruker Scalpel
- Brutal Fairblade
- Astramantis Pike
- Shugen Flayer
In the skin selection interface, an icon is located under those that have alternative colors available. If you click on the icon, a new interface opens to let you pick a Chromatic Skin.
2. PVE
2.1. STORY MODE
* The difficulty of chapters 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 has been adjusted.
3. BUG FIXES
3.1. CLASSES & HEROES
3.1.1. Cra
Blunderbust
Ether Spell
Blunderbust Restraint
- The spell's effect now matches its description.
3.1.2. Xelor
Zinetritos Paladir
Zinetritos Immobilization
- The duration of the immobilization has been fixed.
3.2. EQUIPMENT
Toross's Breath
- The effect no longer does damage to allies.
3.3. COMPANIONS
Joris
- The companion's description now matches their effect.
Amalia
- Amalia's Doll now heals your hero and Amalia properly.
3.4. PVE
Petrifying Balm
- (COOP) The Petrified effect now dissipates properly at the start of the affected player's turn, and not at the start of the team's next turn.
Piktus Power
- The spell description now matches its effect.
Piktus Magic
- The spell description now matches its effect.
Sicarius Efficiency
- The spell description now matches its effect.
3.5. QUESTS
Brakmar
Delivery Not Guaranteed
- The extraction point no longer moves away from the fugitive when there aren't any more opponents on the field.
3.6. SYSTEMS & IMPROVEMENTS
* The Shop and Battle Pass icons now display properly after an account changing accounts.
- When images in the Shop take a long time to load, a visual indicator displays.
3.7. MOBILE
* The size of the Battle Pass purchase interface has been adjusted.
- The window showing the details of the various packs has been adjusted.
- When a purchase is canceled, the the purchase confirmation effect no longer plays.
3.8. ACHIEVEMENTS
Whale Wild Wrestling
- The "Finish off 20 opponents on a HOLE" achievement has been fixed.
Katastrophe
- The "Complete Chapter V in Gold" achievement has been fixed.
3.9. MISCELLANEOUS
Necroworld
* The visual indicator of room completion no longer triggers improperly.
