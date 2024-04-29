Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.2.0 is here!

We're excited to introduce update 1.2.0 for Stone Age: Digital Edition! Listening carefully to your feedback, we've implemented changes to enhance the app's functionality. This update primarily targets bugs and issues reported by our dedicated community.

[Fix] Fixed missing dialogues in tutorial (Chapter 7).

[Fix] Addressed graphical artifacts present during replay and Feeding phase.

[Fix] Enhanced application stability for improved performance.

That's all for today! Compete with each other in the Stone Age and enjoy the game! We're always happy to hear from you, so feel free to drop us a comment or leave feedback via the in-game feature! 🎮