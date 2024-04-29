Patch 01.000.300

Patch dispatch from High Command

For this patch we bring you a number of adjustments fixes and improvements do aid your democratic endevours

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

LAS-99 Quasar Cannon

BR-14 Adjudicator

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

ARC-12 Blitzer

R-36 Eruptor

LAS-16 Sickle

LAS-5 Scythe

RS-422 Railgun

MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun

63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

R-63 Diligence

P-19 Redeemer

P-2 Peacemaker

P-8 Senator

LAS-7 Dagger

AR-19 Liberator

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

JAR-5 Dominator

AX/AR-23 Guard Dog

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

A/MG-43 Machinegun Sentry

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower

FAF-14 Spear

Crash fixes

Fixed crash that could occur when host abandoned mission with squad.

Fixed crash that could occur if a player tried to enter an occupied EXO-45 Patriot Suit.

Fixed crash that could occur for all players after or during mission results screen.

Fixed crash that could occur after shooting from the EXO-45 Patriot Suit’s rocket launcher.

Fixed crash that could occur for all players apart from the one that rejoined the ongoing mission with different armor and got reinforced.

Fixed Superior Packing Methodology ship module not working properly.

Fixed Blast Absorption ship module so that it correctly increases sentries’ resistance to explosions.

Fixed issue where players could not navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Fixed some issues where items equipped in a Warbond were not actually equipped.

Fixed an exploit that allowed overly eager Helldivers to use grenades excessively.

Fixed issue where kills from orbital barrage did not progress Indirect Fire Exercise order.

Fixed issue that allowed traitors to try to sabotage the extraction shuttle by deploying sentry stratagems below it.

Fixed issue where ion storms incorrectly prevented extraction beacon from deploying.

Fixed some stratagem beams using incorrect color-coding.

Fixed issue where the left stick on a controller could not be used to navigate the Social menu.

Fixed some issues where various UI elements were cut off, off-centered or too close to the edge of the screen on ultrawide displays.

Fixed Anti-Materiel Rifle facing away from the Helldiver after deploying it.

Fixed bug where player could duplicate rounds by canceling the reload of Anti-Materiel Rifle at a specific time.

Fixed bug where Anti-Materiel Rifle would consume an extra magazine after a canceled reload.

Fixed bug where Recoilless Rifle would consume an extra shell from the backpack if the reload was canceled just after a shell was inserted, but before the reload was completed.

Fixed issue where the Sickle and Quasar Cannon could not shoot through foliage.

Fixed several issues where weapon thumbnails would disappear when scrolling through Armory.

Fixed issues where Automaton Gunships sometimes could not see the player.

Fixed incorrect collision being left over after destroying Automaton bunkers or detector towers with hellbombs.

Fixed issue where Hellbombs would not deploy on certain missions

Fixed certain issues that resulted in Helldivers drowning in deep water upon landing.

Fixed issue where Hellpod Space Optimization made ammo go above capacity.

Fixed issue where Stalkers became very visible in fog

Mines are now pingable for better coordination with your team.

Receiving friend requests now gives the player a pop up.

Improved readability of prompts and hints displayed in the tutorial and onboarding.

Total experience is now visible in the career tab.

Added better support for ultrawide monitors by fixing the aspect ratio of menus to 16:9 and adding a setting to control the width of the HUD.

Keybinds bound to numpad will no longer reset upon restart.

Fixed inconsistent audio when headphones are plugged into the Dual Sense controller while playing on PC.

Playing Rock, Paper, Scissors in front of the ship no longer causes player to fall out into space.

APW-1 Anti-Material Rifle and MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun now trigger hitmarkers while scoped in.

Secondary weapon no longer remains in the Ballistic Shield ADS position after using a stim with the Ballistic Shield Backpack equipped.

"Open Text Chat" is now rebindable.

Explosive weapons such as R-36 Eruptor, CB-9 Exploding Crossbow. GP-31 Grenade Pistol no longer pulls players inward from the blast.

Disabled the squad invites during the tutorial which caused an overlap in the UI.

Fixed Primary and Secondary weapons overlapping on the character model in the armory.

Fixed UI elements during first boot are cut off on a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor.

Report and block player is now visible in the squad menu.

Dead Scavengers now stop screaming for help if killed while calling in reinforcements.