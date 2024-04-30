[Ver1.6] Addition of New Monsters

We are pleased to announce the following updates:

We have added two new types of monsters. These monsters will appear in the following modes:

Normal Mode

Time Attack Mode

New Monsters:

Ooze

The Ooze cannot be defeated with normal attacks.

Instead, it multiplies when attacked normally.

The only way to defeat it is to bury it! Poison Cobra

Normal attacks are forbidden against the Poison Cobra.

When defeated, it scatters venom.

If you want to avoid damage from the venom it releases, the only way is to bury it.

If you have any questions or requests, please write to us on Discord, SteamCommunity, etc.

Discord: https://discord.gg/ajawXaQqnK

SteamCommunity: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2403260/discussions/

Thank you for your continued support of the Ancient Weapon Holly.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403260/_/