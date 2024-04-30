 Skip to content

Ancient Weapon Holly update for 30 April 2024

[Ver1.6] Addition of New Monsters

Share · View all patches · Build 14171445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the following updates:

We have added two new types of monsters. These monsters will appear in the following modes:

  • Normal Mode
  • Time Attack Mode

New Monsters:

  1. Ooze
    The Ooze cannot be defeated with normal attacks.
    Instead, it multiplies when attacked normally.
    The only way to defeat it is to bury it!

  2. Poison Cobra
    Normal attacks are forbidden against the Poison Cobra.
    When defeated, it scatters venom.
    If you want to avoid damage from the venom it releases, the only way is to bury it.

If you have any questions or requests, please write to us on Discord, SteamCommunity, etc.

Discord: https://discord.gg/ajawXaQqnK

SteamCommunity: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2403260/discussions/

Thank you for your continued support of the Ancient Weapon Holly.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403260/_/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2403261
  • Loading history…
