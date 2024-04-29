 Skip to content

RoboCop: Rogue City update for 29 April 2024

Small Hotfix - 29th April, 2024

Hello everyone,

We pushed out a small update earlier today that includes:

  • Improvements to high-resolution UI scaling
  • Mouse interaction with the option sliders.

