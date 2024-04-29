Bootleg Steamer v1.0.1 Hotfix and Known Issues Update

Hey Bootleggers!

We hope you've been enjoying your time as a 1920's rum-runner so far. We've just got back from an incredible weekend at WASD (huge thank you to anyone who stopped by our booth for some bootlegging!)

As we wind down from a very hectic week, we've been working on this small update that fixes a few bugs that have popped up in the game. We've also seen your reports, and have compiled a list of known issues that we will be investigating for a future patch.

Bug Fixes:

’Cat Lady’ achievement now triggers as intended.

’The Land of Opportunity’ achievement now triggers as intended.

’In the Footsteps’ achievement now triggers as intended.

An issue where completing all of Captain Alosio Ferluga’s unlock requirements didn’t unlock him as a playable captain has been fixed.

Whirlpools no longer appear on land (we’ve told them to lay off the moonshine)

We are also aware of some further bugs and problems that have been reported, and we are currently investigating/working on another patch for these!

Known Issues:

The ESC key currently does not bring up the pause menu.

Party boats sometimes do not allow a party to start, despite the player meeting the requirements.

In certain maps, the ship AI sometimes exhibits strange behaviour & groups of boats can cluster together or get stuck.

Loading, offloading, and shipwreck progress doesn’t pause when in the map screen.

We’ve also seen your reports that the games UI isn’t fully compatible with widescreen monitors. We are investigating this and hope to have a fix asap!

We are actively taking note of all feedback and bugs we see you guys share. If you have experienced any bugs yourself that aren’t listed here, please join our Discord and report them in the #bs-bugs channel.

If you have any suggestions or feedback, please share them in the #bs-suggestions channel.

(That’s BS as in Bootleg Steamer, not… You know… Anyway!)

Thank you for supporting Bootleg Steamer. We hope you’ve been finding fun and success with your bootlegging empires so far!