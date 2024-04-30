Major Update! Kiram, Floor 1 Remake, and other changes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14167152 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! It's been a hot minute, but we finally felt we had something worth pushing to Steam after the last few months! There's been a ton of backend work to get to this point, including fully implementing the new quest system into old writing, new environments, new monsters, new party member mechanics, and a ton of other clean up work including work on the UI, the combat visuals, and the various other parts. We hope to have Floors 2, 3, and Tro's Lab, all placed within the game in the upcoming months, and from there work on Forest Floors and the second major story arc of the game: Vaskin and his minions.

As always, we couldn't do this without your support, and are forever grateful for it, from the fan work you produce, to the bugs and testing you do for us as we work through Early Access.

Additions

New story cinematic events introducing main quest Act II Act II quests & Forest dungeon content pending future updates You may see some new familiar faces around Cloverton at different times of day...

Added Kiram, the 10th and final recruitable NPC with powerful ranged attacks, healing and party buff abilities Full ability skill ranks included - 15 rank levels per ability Kiram can be recruited after the Act II opening events After recruitment, Kiram will move between the Docks & Monarch Inn on a daily schedule

4 new enemy Harpy combat units have been added

4 new enemy Lamia combat units have been added

3 new enemy Pirate combat units

All new enemy types can appear during migration New abilities for enemy Pirates

Lots of new sound FX for UI, dialogue & combat abilities

Training Dummy enemy unit added to the combat training room

Full overhaul for Savannah dungeon F1 A complete visual and gameplay overhaul to better introduce dungeon gameplay and narrative to players The first of many dungeon floors to introduce new quest content, obtained in Katarina Station hub 4 new sprite sex scenes as quest reward

Fully revised Katarina Station introduction sequence The sequence now introduces Catarella & Joaqim, NPCs who will routinely offer quests related to Savannah as you progress through the game

Some UI animation improvements

Modified 10 recipes to ensure all recipes only contain unique ingredients

Changes

Updated Quest UI - this is a WORK IN PROGRESS that is part of a larger overhaul to support better new quest content Button to open new Expanded Quest UI Expanded UI shows all current quest progress including relevant NPCs & locations Quest panel font & UX improvements

Greatly improved performance on Inventory UI for players with a very large amount of items

Modified general message/item pickup UI banner

New UI banner to show when the player has recruited an NPC for the first time

Intercept buff will now activate 100% of the time instead of a hidden 50% chance

Availability of Farm Upgrades will now be tracked via repeatable Quest, letting the player know when to visit Giev

Chimera’s passive provides bonus damage and incoming damage reduction against specific monster types

Reduced enemy Lamia healing & Shield buff factor

Cloverton seasonal clutter (Winter snow, Autumn leaves etc.) should now slowly fade instead of abruptly vanish

Cloverton event music & confetti should no longer follow the player onto the Farm

Fixes