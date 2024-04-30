Major Update! Kiram, Floor 1 Remake, and other changes!

Hey guys! It's been a hot minute, but we finally felt we had something worth pushing to Steam after the last few months! There's been a ton of backend work to get to this point, including fully implementing the new quest system into old writing, new environments, new monsters, new party member mechanics, and a ton of other clean up work including work on the UI, the combat visuals, and the various other parts. We hope to have Floors 2, 3, and Tro's Lab, all placed within the game in the upcoming months, and from there work on Forest Floors and the second major story arc of the game: Vaskin and his minions.
As always, we couldn't do this without your support, and are forever grateful for it, from the fan work you produce, to the bugs and testing you do for us as we work through Early Access.
Additions
-
New story cinematic events introducing main quest Act II
- Act II quests & Forest dungeon content pending future updates
- You may see some new familiar faces around Cloverton at different times of day...
-
Added Kiram, the 10th and final recruitable NPC with powerful ranged attacks, healing and party buff abilities
- Full ability skill ranks included - 15 rank levels per ability
- Kiram can be recruited after the Act II opening events
- After recruitment, Kiram will move between the Docks & Monarch Inn on a daily schedule
-
4 new enemy Harpy combat units have been added
-
4 new enemy Lamia combat units have been added
-
3 new enemy Pirate combat units
-
All new enemy types can appear during migration
- New abilities for enemy Pirates
-
Lots of new sound FX for UI, dialogue & combat abilities
-
Training Dummy enemy unit added to the combat training room
-
Full overhaul for Savannah dungeon F1
- A complete visual and gameplay overhaul to better introduce dungeon gameplay and narrative to players
- The first of many dungeon floors to introduce new quest content, obtained in Katarina Station hub
- 4 new sprite sex scenes as quest reward
-
Fully revised Katarina Station introduction sequence
- The sequence now introduces Catarella & Joaqim, NPCs who will routinely offer quests related to Savannah as you progress through the game
-
Some UI animation improvements
Modified 10 recipes to ensure all recipes only contain unique ingredients
Changes
-
Updated Quest UI - this is a WORK IN PROGRESS that is part of a larger overhaul to support better new quest content
- Button to open new Expanded Quest UI
- Expanded UI shows all current quest progress including relevant NPCs & locations
- Quest panel font & UX improvements
-
Greatly improved performance on Inventory UI for players with a very large amount of items
-
Modified general message/item pickup UI banner
-
New UI banner to show when the player has recruited an NPC for the first time
-
Intercept buff will now activate 100% of the time instead of a hidden 50% chance
-
Availability of Farm Upgrades will now be tracked via repeatable Quest, letting the player know when to visit Giev
-
Chimera’s passive provides bonus damage and incoming damage reduction against specific monster types
-
Reduced enemy Lamia healing & Shield buff factor
-
Cloverton seasonal clutter (Winter snow, Autumn leaves etc.) should now slowly fade instead of abruptly vanish
-
Cloverton event music & confetti should no longer follow the player onto the Farm
Fixes
- Fixed combat becoming soft locked when using the same consumable item twice
- Fixed combat becoming soft locked when Brontide’s Brace passive activates for certain new enemy monster units
- Garst’s ‘This Is It’ now triggers the explosive resurrection after the correct number of turns
- Fixed error caused when viewing Monster Traits of an egg being hatched
- Bruisemaker, Jawberker items & ‘Sting Like A Bee’ trait now correctly increase crit damage
- Holstaur’s ‘Happy Cow’ trait should now provide correct bonuses to healing & essence production
- Summer Solstice boss units should now summon correctly when in the training hall
- Summer Solstice rain seed will no longer be kept after the seasonal event
- Fixed soft lock where the Calendar UI couldn’t be opened during Migration tutorial
- Macrinas crop nodes on Savannah F5 should animate correctly when harvested
- Adjusted position of wood resource node in Savannah F8 to avoid the player getting stuck below it
- Fixed numerous interactables & NPCs with distorted interaction outlines
- Fixed crash in combat when using Kiram's Take a Swig ability
- Fixed Male Lamia's portrait showing up as a Female Lamia Silhouette
- Fixed Job Board monster slots becoming unresponsive
- Fixed tooltip blocking interaction with the Mill farm building manufacturing queue
- Fixed exception caused by enemy Lamia’s Injection & Defray Cost abilities
- Fixed error when Lamia’s Coil Strike or Roughback’s Roll Out steals a player-only buff
- Fixed crash when harvesting Macrinas nodes on Savannah F5
- Fixed crash when enemy Poacher attempts to summon an ally during the Kiram Getaway sequence
- Fixed crash after the Godseed battle during Summer Solstice event
- Fixed save data handler exception when loading saves from 0.1.2.5e or earlier
- Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when exchanging the Storehouse Key in Savannah F8
- Corrected layering on Katarina Station battlement walls
