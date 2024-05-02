FOUNDRY Early Access out now!



Hello everyone!

Today marks a monumental step for Foundry as we launch into Early Access on Steam! From our early days on itch.io, surrounded by a tight-knit group of passionate players, to this exciting new chapter, your enthusiasm and support have been the foundation of our journey.

Foundry Fridays' have been our way of keeping you informed and involved, allowing us to share updates, insights and passions as we build together. This is your game as much as it is ours, and every voxel placed, every factory built, tells a story of collaboration and community.

As you dive into the enhanced world of Foundry, know that your feedback and creativity will continue to shape its future. We are here because of you, and we can't wait to see the new heights we'll reach together.

Thank you for believing in us and in Foundry. Let's build something amazing.

Channel 3 Entertainment

Watch our Release trailer now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/983870/FOUNDRY/

Important information:

To submit feedback or report a bug, you can press F9 in game or make a thread on our Forum

Read the F.A.Q. to get more information!

Check out the Feature Highlights!

Check out the videos by the Content Creators!

Follow us on socials:

We are looking forward to seeing your beautiful factories!