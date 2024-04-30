• Greatly increased chance of getting at least one “spy rescue” side mission per patrol
• Added timer showing delay until dive (Sim difficulty)
• Added new enemy fuel depot variant
• Enemy convoys are now more and more scarce as a Campaign progresses (reduced by 50% by final patrol; moddable)
• Reduced fuel consumed during Wait In Place by 50% (moddable)
• Modding: Added field to specify a Mod Set per Campaign mission
Crash Dive 2 update for 30 April 2024
v1.3.35 change list
