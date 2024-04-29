Hotfix 1597 | Cartography Issue Fix and Several Other Fixes

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

We released a small hotfix to address the issues reported since the update release.

Here's the list of changes:

Fixed the issue with cartography progress not saving after exiting the game.

Fixed the issue with the health penalty remaining after loading the previous save.

Fixed disappearing fishing spots in the Puma region.

Fixed the display of counters for some quest steps.

Fixed the place on Windy Island where it was possible to get stuck.

Huge thanks for your reports! As always, you can share them in the comments, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team