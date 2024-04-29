 Skip to content

Survival: Fountain of Youth update for 29 April 2024

Hotfix 1597 | Cartography Issue Fix and Several Other Fixes

Hotfix 1597 | Cartography Issue Fix and Several Other Fixes

Build 14162799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

We released a small hotfix to address the issues reported since the update release.

Here's the list of changes:
  • Fixed the issue with cartography progress not saving after exiting the game.
  • Fixed the issue with the health penalty remaining after loading the previous save.
  • Fixed disappearing fishing spots in the Puma region.
  • Fixed the display of counters for some quest steps.
  • Fixed the place on Windy Island where it was possible to get stuck.

Huge thanks for your reports! As always, you can share them in the comments, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team

