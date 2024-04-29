Hotfix 1597 | Cartography Issue Fix and Several Other Fixes

Hello, Fountain Seekers!
We released a small hotfix to address the issues reported since the update release.
Here's the list of changes:
- Fixed the issue with cartography progress not saving after exiting the game.
- Fixed the issue with the health penalty remaining after loading the previous save.
- Fixed disappearing fishing spots in the Puma region.
- Fixed the display of counters for some quest steps.
- Fixed the place on Windy Island where it was possible to get stuck.
Huge thanks for your reports! As always, you can share them in the comments, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!
The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team
