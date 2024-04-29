Manufacture Update – Now available!

🏹Greetings, Sherwood Builders!⛺

The "Manufacture Update", our second content addition to the game is now available!

With the Manufacture Update, we're expanding our building selection for Robin's Village. From now on, there are several new buildings belonging to the decorative and production categories. Now you can do even more to spruce up your hideout! One of these – not entirely a building per se – even comes with a little sweet surprise. 🍎 As for the two new production buildings, they are intended to make your efforts in obtaining certain resources a little easier if you're willing to invest a bit in their construction.

But apart from the above, we're introducing further fixes and adjustments to make your experience with the game more enjoyable – improved lighting and lip-sync animations for characters to make the game's world even more lifelike as well as further changes to combat for better play with, for example, fights that involve blocking and multiple participants.

Here's a comprehensive list of changes in the Manufacture Update, bringing the game to version 4.04.24.01:

Added new Decorative category buildings to the Village Builder (with one rather helpful tree among them),

Added new Production category buildings: the Butcher and the Garden for more convenient generation of certain resources and usable items,

Added lip-sync animation to make the game's characters more lifelike,

Improved icons for buildings in the Village Builder,

Added toggle for point light shadows in graphics settings,

Global adjustments to lighting in the overland and various locations,

Added visual effect that indicates when Robin is hidden in tall grass,

Rebalanced Robin's attacks and enemy abilities, as well as adjusted the mechanics of enemy shields for a better combat experience,

Expanded system of enemy aggro to better work with group fights,

Various AI adjustments and optimizations.

Various enhancements to the game's sound effects, improving the overall audio experience,

Fixed bug related to errors caused by weapon swapping,

Various localization fixes.

Let us know in the comments what you think about our changes. Stick with Robin's Merry Men to see what's to come!

Stay vigilant,

MeanAstronauts Team

