Park Managers' Collection Pack and Update 10 are Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14162117 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 10:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Park Managers,

We're excited to announce that the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack is out now on all platforms!

What's included...

NEW DINOSAURS

Welcome these four incredible species, and a new T. rex skin...

MEGALODON



The Megalodon is an apex predator that ruled the oceans for over thirteen million years. With a bite five times stronger than that of a T. rex, this colossal hunter is the largest shark ever discovered and the true meaning of ferocity.

MICROCERATUS



Hailing from the Late Cretaceous period, this small ceratopsid has a distinctive frill and moves with agility and speed to avoid predators. With a name meaning ‘Small-horned’, this fascinating little herbivore likes to live in larger groups of their own species.

SEGISAURUS



Scurrying through the sands of the Early Jurassic Period, Segisaurus is a small therapod with long arms and powerful legs for its size. Less fearsome than its larger brethren, it relies on speed and cunning to hunt its prey.

THANATOSDRAKON



This aptly named ‘dragon of death’ ruled over the prehistoric skies of South America during the Late Cretaceous period. With an enormous wingspan of approximately 30 ft, this giant Pterosaur was an aerial force to be reckoned with.

LITTLE EATIE T. REX SKIN

Customise your T. rex with a new skin variant based on Little Eatie, the T. rex from season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation’s hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Alongside the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack we've also released Free Update 10!

This free update contains bug fixes and some new decorations for your park! Read the full changelog.

We hope you enjoy the new pack and free update, and we look forward to seeing what you do with your park!