Planet Zoo - 1.17 Update Notes

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.17 is available now for you to enjoy! Just update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:

New Content - Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack

NEW - Animals

New animals in the Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack:

Hill Radnor Sheep

Highland Cattle

American Standard Donkey

Tamworth Pig

Alpaca

Alpine Goat

Sussex Chicken

NEW - Career Scenario

This small barnyard zoo was purchased on a whim by Mr Summers after he misheard his daughter Tiffany asking for new coats for her skiing trip! Goats weren’t what she was expecting, but this isn’t the time to chicken out. Tiffany now has big ambitions for the zoo, but she’s already booked her flight – so it’ll be up to you to take the bull by the horns and make it a legendary location!

NEW - Scenery Pieces

Haybale Round

Haybale Square

Rustic Barrel Planter

Rustic Barrel

Rustic Bench

Rustic Bucket

Rustic Bin

Rustic Crate

Rustic Metal Fence Panel

Rustic Metal Fence Gate

Rustic Metal Fence Post

Rustic Metal Fence Gate Panel

Rustic Metal Fence Post 01

Rustic Metal Fence Post 02

Rustic Metal Planter

Rustic Milk Churn

Rustic Picket Fence 2m

Rustic Picket Fence 4m

Rustic Picket Fence Gate

Rustic Picket Fence Post

Rustic Picnic Bench

Rustic Picnic Canopy

Rustic Sign

Rustic Tool Pitchfork

Rustic Vegetable Turnip

Rustic Vegetable Leek

Rustic Vegetable Corn

Rustic Water Pump

Rustic Water Tank

Rustic Weather Vane

Rustic Well

Rustic Wheat Bundle

Rustic Wheel 01

Rustic Wheel 02

Rustic Wind Pump

Rustic Wood Fence Post 01

Rustic Wood Fence Post 02

Rustic Wood Fence Gate 02

Rustic Wood Fence Gate 01

Rustic Animal Sign Alpaca

Rustic Animal Sign Chicken

Rustic Animal Sign Cattle

Rustic Animal Sign Donkey

Rustic Animal Sign Goat

Rustic Animal Sign Pig 01

Rustic Animal Sign Pig 02

Rustic Animal Sign Sheep

Reward Statue Alpine Goat Stone

Reward Statue Alpine Goat Bronze

Reward Statue Alpine Goat Silver

Reward Statue Alpine Goat Gold

NEW - Blueprints

Rustic Paddock Gate

Rustic Stall Decoration

Rustic Harvest Decoration

Rustic Barnyard Arch

Rustic Garden Collection

Rustic Market Decoration

NEW - Foliage

Ginkgo Tree 01

Ginkgo Tree 02

Ginkgo Tree 03

Maize 01

Maize 02

Maize 03

Maize 04

NEW - Avatar Costume

Sussex Chicken Hat and Avatar costume

NEW - Animal Encounters

Animal Encounters are an upgrade to walkthrough habitats for a selection of species that are suitable for guest interactions. While in a habitat with Animal Encounters set up, guests can leave the path and wander through the entire habitat. If they are near an idle animal, guests can approach and interact with it. Interactions may see guests get up close to an animal or directly pet it. After an interaction, guests will want to wash their hands at a Hygiene Station in the habitat, which is available from the facilities browser. Guests will be unhappy if there are no free Hygiene Stations available, so players must ensure enough capacity is provided.

Habitats can be turned into Animal Encounters via a new tab in the habitat's info panel. The habitat must fulfil the following conditions before guests can make use of it: Guests can enter the habitat via a guest gate No dangerous animal is present An interactable animal is present At least one Hygiene Station is present

The Zoopedia will now detail to what extent guests can interact with animals: Can interact with this animal in Animal Encounters Can walk through habitats without interactions Will flee from this animal



NEW - Scenery Pieces

Animal Encounters Hygiene Station 01

Animal Encounters Hygiene Station 02

Small Guest Gate

Tractor Tyre

Truck Tyre

NEW - Blueprints

Barn House

Cosmic Cow Shakes Stall

Coop Shelter 01

Coop Shelter 02

NEW - Foliage

Buddleia 01

Buddleia Flowering 01

Buddleia 02

Buddleia Flowering 02

Natural Hedgerow 01

Natural Hedgerow 02

Natural Hedgerow 03

NEW - Music Tracks

Trailer: Barnyard Animal Pack

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals

Animals with the "Domesticated" conservation status can no longer be released to the wild to generate Conservation Credits. Instead, all domesticated animals can be sold for cash, and all buttons on the info panel for these species have been updated to exchange the animals via Quick Sell for Cash instead. This applies to all new animals in the Barnyard Animal Pack, as well as all of the existing domesticated animals: Bactrian Camel (Base Game), Llama (South America Pack), and Dromedary Camel (Arid Animal Pack)

Bengal Tiger claws no longer detach when interacting with the cardboard box enrichment item

Fixed an issue where only 5 Hermann's Tortoises could be placed in an exhibit. This limit has been increased to 20

Removed age of sexual sterility being listed for Spectacled Flying Fox due to there not being a sterility system for exhibits

Habitats

Fixed an issue where plant coverage would not be included in an animal's overall Plant Welfare, and updated several foliage pieces' coverage values to be more accurate

Scenario

Adjusted a workshop building that was disconnected from the path in Purmamarca Education Reserve (Grasslands Animal Pack)

Guests

Fixed guests becoming stuck in souvenir shops after loading a saved zoo

Scenery

Fixed a crash with Wallpaper Billboard Posters

Fixed an issue where Souvenir Shop blueprints would not correctly unlock after researching Souvenir Shop facilities in Mechanic Research

Hosta plants now appear correctly in the plants list of the habitat info panel

Added the "Trees" tag to all Weeping Willow variants

Added the "Plants" tag to all Hosta variants

Added the "Trees" tag to all Lipstick Palm variants

Avatar

Removed a duplicate hairstyle for the Adult Male Avatar

UI

Adjusted Shops and Bathroom help screen to include all relevant information in the overview section

Stability