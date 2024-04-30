Planet Zoo - 1.17 Update Notes

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.17 is available now for you to enjoy! Just update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:
This update contains bug fixes, updates and new content.
New Content - Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack
NEW - Animals
New animals in the Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack:
- Hill Radnor Sheep
- Highland Cattle
- American Standard Donkey
- Tamworth Pig
- Alpaca
- Alpine Goat
- Sussex Chicken
NEW - Career Scenario
This small barnyard zoo was purchased on a whim by Mr Summers after he misheard his daughter Tiffany asking for new coats for her skiing trip! Goats weren’t what she was expecting, but this isn’t the time to chicken out. Tiffany now has big ambitions for the zoo, but she’s already booked her flight – so it’ll be up to you to take the bull by the horns and make it a legendary location!
NEW - Scenery Pieces
- Haybale Round
- Haybale Square
- Rustic Barrel Planter
- Rustic Barrel
- Rustic Bench
- Rustic Bucket
- Rustic Bin
- Rustic Crate
- Rustic Metal Fence Panel
- Rustic Metal Fence Gate
- Rustic Metal Fence Post
- Rustic Metal Fence Gate Panel
- Rustic Metal Fence Post 01
- Rustic Metal Fence Post 02
- Rustic Metal Planter
- Rustic Milk Churn
- Rustic Picket Fence 2m
- Rustic Picket Fence 4m
- Rustic Picket Fence Gate
- Rustic Picket Fence Post
- Rustic Picnic Bench
- Rustic Picnic Canopy
- Rustic Sign
- Rustic Tool Pitchfork
- Rustic Vegetable Turnip
- Rustic Vegetable Leek
- Rustic Vegetable Corn
- Rustic Water Pump
- Rustic Water Tank
- Rustic Weather Vane
- Rustic Well
- Rustic Wheat Bundle
- Rustic Wheel 01
- Rustic Wheel 02
- Rustic Wind Pump
- Rustic Wood Fence Post 01
- Rustic Wood Fence Post 02
- Rustic Wood Fence Gate 02
- Rustic Wood Fence Gate 01
- Rustic Animal Sign Alpaca
- Rustic Animal Sign Chicken
- Rustic Animal Sign Cattle
- Rustic Animal Sign Donkey
- Rustic Animal Sign Goat
- Rustic Animal Sign Pig 01
- Rustic Animal Sign Pig 02
- Rustic Animal Sign Sheep
- Reward Statue Alpine Goat Stone
- Reward Statue Alpine Goat Bronze
- Reward Statue Alpine Goat Silver
- Reward Statue Alpine Goat Gold
NEW - Blueprints
- Rustic Paddock Gate
- Rustic Stall Decoration
- Rustic Harvest Decoration
- Rustic Barnyard Arch
- Rustic Garden Collection
- Rustic Market Decoration
NEW - Foliage
- Ginkgo Tree 01
- Ginkgo Tree 02
- Ginkgo Tree 03
- Maize 01
- Maize 02
- Maize 03
- Maize 04
NEW - Avatar Costume
- Sussex Chicken Hat and Avatar costume
New Content - Free Update 1.17.0
NEW - Animal Encounters
-
Animal Encounters are an upgrade to walkthrough habitats for a selection of species that are suitable for guest interactions. While in a habitat with Animal Encounters set up, guests can leave the path and wander through the entire habitat. If they are near an idle animal, guests can approach and interact with it. Interactions may see guests get up close to an animal or directly pet it. After an interaction, guests will want to wash their hands at a Hygiene Station in the habitat, which is available from the facilities browser. Guests will be unhappy if there are no free Hygiene Stations available, so players must ensure enough capacity is provided.
-
Habitats can be turned into Animal Encounters via a new tab in the habitat's info panel. The habitat must fulfil the following conditions before guests can make use of it:
- Guests can enter the habitat via a guest gate
- No dangerous animal is present
- An interactable animal is present
- At least one Hygiene Station is present
-
The Zoopedia will now detail to what extent guests can interact with animals:
- Can interact with this animal in Animal Encounters
- Can walk through habitats without interactions
- Will flee from this animal
NEW - Scenery Pieces
- Animal Encounters Hygiene Station 01
- Animal Encounters Hygiene Station 02
- Small Guest Gate
- Tractor Tyre
- Truck Tyre
- NEW - Blueprints
- Barn House
- Cosmic Cow Shakes Stall
- Coop Shelter 01
- Coop Shelter 02
NEW - Foliage
- Buddleia 01
- Buddleia Flowering 01
- Buddleia 02
- Buddleia Flowering 02
- Natural Hedgerow 01
- Natural Hedgerow 02
- Natural Hedgerow 03
NEW - Music Tracks
- Trailer: Barnyard Animal Pack
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Animals with the "Domesticated" conservation status can no longer be released to the wild to generate Conservation Credits. Instead, all domesticated animals can be sold for cash, and all buttons on the info panel for these species have been updated to exchange the animals via Quick Sell for Cash instead. This applies to all new animals in the Barnyard Animal Pack, as well as all of the existing domesticated animals: Bactrian Camel (Base Game), Llama (South America Pack), and Dromedary Camel (Arid Animal Pack)
- Bengal Tiger claws no longer detach when interacting with the cardboard box enrichment item
- Fixed an issue where only 5 Hermann's Tortoises could be placed in an exhibit. This limit has been increased to 20
- Removed age of sexual sterility being listed for Spectacled Flying Fox due to there not being a sterility system for exhibits
Habitats
- Fixed an issue where plant coverage would not be included in an animal's overall Plant Welfare, and updated several foliage pieces' coverage values to be more accurate
Scenario
- Adjusted a workshop building that was disconnected from the path in Purmamarca Education Reserve (Grasslands Animal Pack)
Guests
- Fixed guests becoming stuck in souvenir shops after loading a saved zoo
Scenery
- Fixed a crash with Wallpaper Billboard Posters
- Fixed an issue where Souvenir Shop blueprints would not correctly unlock after researching Souvenir Shop facilities in Mechanic Research
- Hosta plants now appear correctly in the plants list of the habitat info panel
- Added the "Trees" tag to all Weeping Willow variants
- Added the "Plants" tag to all Hosta variants
- Added the "Trees" tag to all Lipstick Palm variants
Avatar
- Removed a duplicate hairstyle for the Adult Male Avatar
UI
- Adjusted Shops and Bathroom help screen to include all relevant information in the overview section
Stability
- Fixed various crashes, improving game stability
Changed files in this update