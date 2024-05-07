✨New Patch Available✨

Dear wanderers, we have prepared a few additional fixes to make sure any travels through Moominvalley are as smooth and enjoyable as possible. We in the development team want to thank you all so much once again for your continued support and kind words whilst restoring the valley to its natural beauty.

Patch notes:

The game is verified for Steam Deck!

Improved performance.

Fixed the issue with Cedric being invisible.

Fixed the issue with players getting stuck on a stone with the woodies.

Fixed the issue with players getting stuck on the wrong side of the boulder.

Fixed the issue with players getting stuck behind the stone above Ninny.

Minor localization fixes.

If you encounter any other issues, please reach out to us via the Raw Fury website’s “Support” section.

/ Snufkin Team