Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is now available in Arabic!

As of today, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is available to play in Arabic!

بدءًا من اليوم، ستتوفر Disco Elysium - The Final Cut للعب باللغة العربية!

Translating Disco Elysium into Arabic has been a labour of love over the last few years, made possible with the patience and passion of our Arabic-speaking community and the hard work of our localisation partner, Loc and Play.

لقد كانت ترجمة Disco Elysium إلى اللغة العربية بمثابة عمل شاق، ولكنه كان مُحببًا إلينا على مدار السنوات القليلة الماضية، وقد أصبح ذلك ممكنًا بفضل صبر مجتمعنا الناطق باللغة العربية، وشغفه، والعمل الجاد الذي قامت به شركة Loc and Play المختصة بالتعريب.

This is the 12th language Disco Elysium has been localised in, giving a wave of players the option to experience Disco Elysium in their first language.

اللغة العربية هي اللغة الثانية عشرة التي تُرجمت Disco Elysium إليها؛ ما يمنح مجموعة من اللاعبين خيار تجربة Disco Elysium بلغتهم الأولى.

This update also includes several bug fixes, including solutions for:

Special characters (i.e. commas, asterisks) displaying as boxes in Turkish.

UI issues in the inventory menu when playing with a controller, such as text and button overlap.

يتضمن هذا التحديث أيضًا عددًا من إصلاحات الأخطاء؛ بما في ذلك الحلول لما يأتي:

يتم عرض الأحرف الخاصة (مثل الفواصل، والعلامة النجمية) كمربعات في اللغة التركية.

مشكلات واجهة المستخدم في قائمة المخزون عند اللعب باستخدام وحدة التحكم؛ مثل تداخل النص والزر.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

