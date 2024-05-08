🎈 Patch 1.0.6: Available NOW 🎈

Share · View all patches · Build 14155805 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow travellers, here’s another patch for Passing By - A Tailwind Journey! As well as bug fixes and other improvements, we’ve also introduced a brand-new photo mode so you can make some fabulous action shots of Curly! 📸​✨

Again, thanks a lot for providing us with your feedback and suggestions! ❤️​✉️​

You can find the full patch notes below (beware, mild spoilers ahead)!

Changes

Introduced a photo mode for the game, accessible by pressing P on your keyboard or by pressing the right stick of your controller (by default).

on your keyboard or by pressing the (by default). Wearing the Propeller Hat now catches Curly from falling off islands or the balloon ship. They are automatically returned to a safe position without reloading the game, allowing you to keep your progress.

Implemented some alternative puzzle solutions to reward players for thinking creatively.

To avoid conflicting messages, Copycat the Parrot now always points you towards the same great island as the Compass.

Replacing the gas container in the balloon ship’s tank while the burner is running will no longer reset the burner back to its default setting (as long as the new gas container is not fully depleted).

Reduced cooldown time of the anchor hotspot after landing with the balloon ship.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the ladder up to the balloon ship’s observation deck sometimes became unusable.

Fixed a specific set of conditions under which Conrad the Whale Bus Passenger would run out of useful hints to give before triggering his final farewell dialog, preventing players from earning the ‚At Wit’s End‘ achievement.

