"I'm a Rocker!" has been launched

About 1,5 years after the start of development, you can finally get your hands on my new game.

The Italian and Ukrainian versions are not yet available, but both are on the way, so they will be playable in a near-future update. Of course, at no extra cost.

Please consider purchasing one of my other games. Now there is quite a lot to choose from. In general, please support indie artworks instead of games industry products.

If you like the game, please leave a positive review on Steam. Thanks.

If you find any errors, please notify me at this email:

teleportgameshq@gmail.com