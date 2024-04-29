- Reduced tire screeching on starting
- Improved AI vehicles dynamic - significantly less brake checks, faster acceleration, definitely less accidents
- Steering Wheels Force Feedback settings
- FOV settings
- Inverted axis option
- 4 new player avatars
- 3 additional radio stations
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator update for 29 April 2024
Update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1351241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update