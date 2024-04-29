 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator update for 29 April 2024

Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14146928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced tire screeching on starting
  • Improved AI vehicles dynamic - significantly less brake checks, faster acceleration, definitely less accidents
  • Steering Wheels Force Feedback settings
  • FOV settings
  • Inverted axis option
  • 4 new player avatars
  • 3 additional radio stations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1351241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link