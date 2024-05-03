Play now on Steam Deck!

We are pleased to announce that Battle Ram is now available to play on the Steam Deck as well as other controllers such as Xbox and Playstation and others.

All achievements as well as saves are automatically resaved on the Steam Deck, so you can easily continue your game even while on a plane or in other places where using a computer creates difficulties.

The controls were redesigned specifically on the Steam Deck, a hybrid AUTOAIM was added to the nearest enemy, which will help players enjoy the game to the fullest.

In case of difficulties when using the controller, you can write about it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1262060/discussions/0/4357871368310365395/

P.S please do not check the trash, yes it does delete the entire game process without confirmation. Sincerely, the Battle Ram development team.