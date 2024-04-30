This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wanzers have arrived! New platforms have been conquered!

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is available now!

ICONIC CLASSIC IN NEW ARMOR

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is a revamped version of the classic tactical RPG, released for the first time outside of Japan. In addition to featuring new graphics and reorchestrated music, the game includes a number of gameplay-related improvements, tailored to modern needs. With faster loading times and more dynamic animations you can enjoy the iconic title that suits modern standards.

Brand new content added to the Remake version includes:

Free Camera option: allowing you to freely hover around the map to gain an even greater overview of your battlefield.

Two new Wanzers: Uisk and Igel Eins H, along with a full set of Jaboa parts ready to be unlocked.

Two new weapons: Storm Trident and Heavy Trident are available only in the Remake to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

New camo options: giving you more choices to customize the painting of your Wanzers!

Moreover, after finishing the game, you will be able to access the brand new mode – New Game+, where you keep all your existing weapons, parts, and progress, to start the game all over again!

STORY

The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline due to the 2nd Huffman Conflict, which created widespread discontent among citizens.

Twelve years after the events of Front Mission 1st, on 12 June 2102, coup d'état led by Ven Mackarge began. On this exact day, three main military bases and the parliament in the country's capital city were attacked and taken over. The O.C.U. responded to the attacks by sending their army to free Alordesh from rebel hands.

Follow the O.C.U. military squads, 'Muddy Otters' , 'Dull Stags', and 'O.C.U. Ground Defense Force Intelligence Agency' and monitor the situation in this country torn apart by a ruthless civil war.