Hi-Fi RUSH Update 9 Patch Notes

We’ve released a patch today that takes care of some remaining issues. Check out the changes, and thank you again for your support of Hi-Fi RUSH. You're all rockstars!
Patch Notes
PlayStation 5 and PC
- (Track 01) After reducing QA-1MIL to zero health, a collision issue would occur where players would fall out of the geometry. Chai will now properly fall to the ground, instead of into the abyss.
- (Track 01) Fixed an issue during the latter half of the 2D area whereby the camera would not follow Chai when the elevating lift falls.
- (Track 02) Corrected a defect whereby if you touched Rekka during her electric charge, your final Rank would not correlate with the Chorus score.
- Some issues would occur when trying to use Macaron’s Gravity Well while Rhythm Parrying an enemy. Well, this is now fixed!
- (Track 03) Cutscenes previously would not play correctly if a Health Tank was consumed during the fight with the HG-0G. Feel free to block a few more hits with your face because this bug is fixed!
- Fixed various text issues.
All Platforms
- (Track 01) We also QA’d some other issues during the QA-1MIL fight, particularly around transitions between phases.
- Fixed even more text bugs! They just don’t stop!
- Drink prices adjusted in Vandelay vending machines to reflect local currency conversion.
Changed files in this update