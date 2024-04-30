Tales from Candleforth OUT NOW! Launch discount -20%!

📃Tales from Candleforth OUT NOW! -20%📃
The book has opened! You can now read the Tale yourself!
──────────────────────────────────────────
**Watch the Launch Trailer!!!
**
Go along with Sarah on this trip through madness and unravel the mysteries hiding behind the surface of Candleforth. Solve challenging puzzles and interact with a mysterious world to reveal the darkness of this twisted tale.
──────────────────────────────────────────
BUY NOW at 20% OFF!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200410/Tales_from_Candleforth/