Patch Note - April 30th

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

◈Update Summary◈

■ New Events

Check-in Event

1,000th Day Eve 14-Day Check-in Event

Event Period: April 30th, 2024 Update ~ May 27th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)

You will be able to earn 14 special items for 14 days during the event by logging in.

Forever and Ever 7-Day Check-in I Event

Event Period: April 30th, 2024 Update ~ May 13th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)

You can earn 7 special items for 7 days during the event by logging in.

Dragon's Gift Box Event

‘Blue Dragon's Gift Box’ Item Drop Period: April 30th, 2024 Update ~ May 6th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)

‘White Dragon’s Gift Box’ Item Drop Period: May 7th, 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) ~ May 13th, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8)

During the event, you can hunt monsters in the Field or Portal to obtain up to 50 ‘Blue Dragon’s Gift Box’ or ‘White Dragon’s Gift Box’ items per day depending on the item drop period (you cannot obtain ‘Blue Dragon’s Gift Box’ or ‘White Dragon’s Gift Box’ from Raid or monsters with a level difference of 20 or more).

You can obtain various reward items when using the ‘Dragon's Gift Box’ item.

Ancient Coin Exchange Shop Event

Event Period: April 30th, 2024 Update ~ May 14th, 2024 Update

A special store will be available through Shop > Common Product > Event tab, where you can purchase a variety of items with ‘Ancient Coin’.

※ Please refer to [1,000th Day Eve Love You Forever and Ever Event I Round-up] notice for details.

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements