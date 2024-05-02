Celebrating One Year of Age of Wonders 4!

Dear AoW Community,

Today, we celebrate the first anniversary of Age of Wonders 4! This milestone could not have been achieved without you, our fans and players. Our journey with Age of Wonders began nearly three decades ago when Triumph’s co-founder, Arno van Wingerden, and I envisioned creating a genre-blending strategy role-playing game. This dream allowed players to govern a fantasy realm set within an expansive, magical world.

Age of Wonders 4 is our most successful execution of this vision to date. It offers unprecedented freedom in faction creation and strategic development, enriching both the core gameplay and role-playing experiences. This first year since release, with its intense development and feedback cycle has made the game even better.

A heartfelt thank you to our talented developers and to you, our community, whose ongoing support and feedback have been integral to this success.

A Gift of Appreciation

In gratitude, we’re excited to announce a gift: an update that includes both a standard and exotic Raptor Mount and a Dragon Scale Interface skin. This update will automatically be available on all platforms starting May 2nd.

Looking Forward

And there’s more good news. Triumph will continue to develop Age of Wonders 4 beyond the current Premium Edition. We are working on more free updates and thrilling premium content. We're eager to share more details with you after the summer. But first, get ready for the Eldritch Realms expansion in June!

Thank you once again for your support!

Lennart Sas

Game Director and Studio Manager

Triumph Studios

Age of Wonders 4 in Numbers

Which culture is the most popular? How many rulers were created? Which is the least popular faction? Should we be worried about the dire penguins? Check it out now as we collected some facts for you!

Thank you so much for your support, let’s start the celebration!

