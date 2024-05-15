Update 4.3.0

What’s New in Version 4.3.0

NEW Monster World Map!

Finally - the moment you’ve ALL been waiting for…the NEW MAP has finally arrived in the Monster World! The Spurrits were able to successfully survey the toroidal Monster World and translate it into the easily-digestible Map we now see today!

With the new Map update brings a lot of quality of life and navigation improvements. You can now easily swipe around the Map, venturing between the Islands of the Monster World. You’ll discover all the Islands of the Monster World, including the Dreamspace, Higher Plane, the tunnels beneath the Monster World, below the surface of the Living Ocean - all the way to the Monstriana Trench! You can now see exactly where each Island exists in relation to one another all in one place!

You’ll also notice a new and improved sidebar that allows you to quickly scroll through the list of Islands! Each panel will display a tooltip indicating if you have Eggs ready to hatch or currency to be collected! Selecting an Island will zoom the Map in directly to that Island, displaying even more useful information about that Island, including how many Common, Rare, or Epic Monsters you own on each Island, how many Costumes you have acquired, and if there is a Seasonal Event taking place!

We hope you enjoy the brand new Map. Hop into the game right now to get a glimpse!

NEW Monster: Epic Spurrit

Huzzah! Epic Spurrit looks like it’s been spending a lot of time at the gym, perfecting its physique to be in peak condition for its arrival to the Monster World! The idealization of Epic Spurrit's toned and chiseled exterior is matched by its practically perfect demeanor. This Epic Monster can be described as cool, calm, and collected, and seems to always have the best advice! The only drawback? Epic Spurrit can sometimes get carried away with bragging about its muscular structure. But can we blame it? It did work so hard, after all…

NEW Monster: Mimic

Ah-HA! We knew this Air Top Boss had been laying low in the Monster World since the Dawn of Fire era, masquerading around as its fellow Monsters! But at long last, the Mimic has finally revealed itself! Finding its home on Fire Oasis, the Mimic seems to be trying to pass itself off as a…Relic-seeking Fire Monster?! It seems as though this Master of Mischief has figured out a way to create a mysterious aura around itself that allows it to bend the light around it! But make no mistake… you’ll definitely recognize that voice.

NEW Monster: Epic Phangler

Lurking deep down near the bottom of the Living Ocean, this contradictory Epic Monster was discovered, bearing multiple ominous looking eyes, fluorescent lighting, and a striking violet constitution! Even though Epic Phangler looks like a benthic beast, it actually enjoys soaking up the rats closer to the water's surface, much like its Rare cousin! One may think that this abundantly-eyed Monster would have impeccable eyesight, however these Epic Monsters are only able to see shades of violet (probably to help them find one another).

Wubbox on Fire Oasis

It’s time to Wub-Up-The-Volume! The notorious Supernatural Monster has finally made its way to Fire Oasis! Head over to the Island RIGHT NOW and hear the Wub-tastic addition this toe-tapping, dub-stepping Monster adds to the song!

Perplexplore Island Skin

Perplexplore has begun on Fire Oasis! You can sample the Monster World Hub of Discovery for a limited time, or purchase the Island Skin to enjoy all year round!

NEW Perplexplore Costumes

With another Seasonal Update comes new Seasonal Costumes! You won’t want to miss these exploratory-themed Costumes for some of the most-loved Monsters in the game! Available now, for a limited time!

NEW Perplexplore Decorations

This year, the Perplexplore Island Skin on Fire Oasis really comes to life when you decorate it with the all-new animated Perplexplore Decorations! You can debrief your discoveries in the Expedition Tent, take a closer look at the Monster World Armillary Sphere, hang up your hat after a long day of exploring on the Helmet Rack, and roast some marshmallows before bed on the Campfire! Enjoy all of these, plus the Perplexplore-themed obstacle-decorations on Fire Oasis!

…and exciting new content, sales, and promotions all month long!