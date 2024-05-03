Client Update v2.006

Share · View all patches · Build 14136406 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Added: flush command immediately flushes the shell to shell.txt (and other panels to their respective files)

screen had broken color codes Fixed: keystrokes were not processed when the window was unfocused

Fixed: end-of-text control character broke text rendering

Fixed: command aliases were not colored correctly

Fixed: autocompleteing a macro parameter overwrote the macro

Fixed: /auto <interval> broke when interval was longer than 30 seconds

Known Issues

These are some high priority known issues which we are still working to fix. We have provided workarounds below for people affected by them.

Wrapped text in the shell can have its rightmost character cropped by the scrollbar

As a workaround, moving the scrollbar by clicking and dragging in the area between the scrollbar and right-hand panels will shift the text.

On linux, audio device assignment is set to whatever the first (not default!) audio device is upon client launch

As a workaround, you may manually set the audio device assigned to the game in your mixer

Auto-scrolling upon receiving new script outputs and notifications triggers from too high up

If this is being caused by a disruptive chat channel, you can use gui.chats {shell:false, chat:true} to remove user chats from your main shell

Thank you to our ComCODE volunteers! @danswann @Fayti1703 @george-hm @hmdunce @JohnRush @matr1x-hackmud @mogery @samualtnorman @seanmakesgames @tukib

