hackmud update for 3 May 2024

Client Update v2.006

3 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: flush command immediately flushes the shell to shell.txt (and other panels to their respective files)
  • Fixed: keeping an editor launched by #edit open after closing hackmud made Steam think the game was still running
  • Fixed: failures on the user screen had broken color codes
  • Fixed: keystrokes were not processed when the window was unfocused
  • Fixed: end-of-text control character broke text rendering
  • Fixed: command aliases were not colored correctly
  • Fixed: autocompleteing a macro parameter overwrote the macro
  • Fixed: /auto <interval> broke when interval was longer than 30 seconds
  • Fixed: badge and breach text was not reflowed when gui size changed

Known Issues

These are some high priority known issues which we are still working to fix. We have provided workarounds below for people affected by them.

  • Wrapped text in the shell can have its rightmost character cropped by the scrollbar
  • As a workaround, moving the scrollbar by clicking and dragging in the area between the scrollbar and right-hand panels will shift the text.
  • On linux, audio device assignment is set to whatever the first (not default!) audio device is upon client launch
  • As a workaround, you may manually set the audio device assigned to the game in your mixer
  • Auto-scrolling upon receiving new script outputs and notifications triggers from too high up
  • If this is being caused by a disruptive chat channel, you can use gui.chats {shell:false, chat:true} to remove user chats from your main shell

Thank you to our ComCODE volunteers! @danswann @Fayti1703 @george-hm @hmdunce @JohnRush @matr1x-hackmud @mogery @samualtnorman @seanmakesgames @tukib

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit hackmud win Depot 469921
macOS hackmud mac Depot 469922
Linux hackmud lin Depot 469923
Windows 32-bit hackmud win32 Depot 469924
