SaGa Emerald Beyond Update Content

- Spell targets will now be displayed while a spell is chanting as long as the original target is still alive.
- Animations during some main menu operations have been shortened and response speed increased.
- The Tips screen now clarifies that scanning requires the player to press and hold the button.
- Fixed the issue wherein monster abilities could not be absorbed from the Cordycep fiend Lord of the Earth.
- Fixed the issue wherein a technique with the Delay effect causing a United Attack to be broken would not properly take into account the number of units participating in the United Attack when recalculating the combo rate.
- Fixed the issue wherein poison damage did not occur at the proper timing during an Overdrive.
- Fixed an issue related to additional United Attacks when an Overdrive occurs.
- Fixed an issue wherein monster abilities would not be absorbed when a Glimmer occurs during an Overkill.
- Fixed an issue wherein an Overdrive occurring during an Unleash ability would cause the Unleashing creature to not participate in the Overdrive.
- Removed abilities that cannot be absorbed from the Monster tech list.
- Adjusted a misleading description in the Mr. S Trial It's Showtime.
- Fixed the issue with the Mr. S Trial Unleash and Absorb wherein the trial would not be considered completed if an Unleash and Absorb occurred during a single Showstopper.
- Increased the amount of combo rate increase provided by Chain attacks.
- Adjusted the types of techs chosen for Overdrives.
- Fixed an issue with conditional techs glimmered from Chain attacks.
- Resolved the issue wherein a Showstopper could erroneously lead into a United Attack.
- Fixed an issue wherein a character equipped with two different weapon types performing a Showstopper would have role effects specific to one type of weapon erroneously apply to techs performed by the other type of weapon.
(Ex. Dreadblayde Nobunaga applying instant death-level damage to non-two handed sword techs.)
- Fixed an issue wherein The Final Trial during Tsunanori Mido's journey would erroneously occur immediately before the final boss.
- Fixed various minor graphical issues.
- Fixed various minor text issues.
- Adjusted various UI display elements.
- Added further support for keyboard and mouse controls.
- Shift + Mouse and the number pad may now be used to control the camera in areas where camera control is enabled.
- Fixed other minor issues.
Changed files in this update