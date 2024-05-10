 Skip to content

SaGa Emerald Beyond update for 10 May 2024

SaGa Emerald Beyond Update Content

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spell targets will now be displayed while a spell is chanting as long as the original target is still alive.
  • Animations during some main menu operations have been shortened and response speed increased.
  • The Tips screen now clarifies that scanning requires the player to press and hold the button.
  • Fixed the issue wherein monster abilities could not be absorbed from the Cordycep fiend Lord of the Earth.
  • Fixed the issue wherein a technique with the Delay effect causing a United Attack to be broken would not properly take into account the number of units participating in the United Attack when recalculating the combo rate.
  • Fixed the issue wherein poison damage did not occur at the proper timing during an Overdrive.
  • Fixed an issue related to additional United Attacks when an Overdrive occurs.
  • Fixed an issue wherein monster abilities would not be absorbed when a Glimmer occurs during an Overkill.
  • Fixed an issue wherein an Overdrive occurring during an Unleash ability would cause the Unleashing creature to not participate in the Overdrive.
  • Removed abilities that cannot be absorbed from the Monster tech list.
  • Adjusted a misleading description in the Mr. S Trial It's Showtime.
  • Fixed the issue with the Mr. S Trial Unleash and Absorb wherein the trial would not be considered completed if an Unleash and Absorb occurred during a single Showstopper.
  • Increased the amount of combo rate increase provided by Chain attacks.
  • Adjusted the types of techs chosen for Overdrives.
  • Fixed an issue with conditional techs glimmered from Chain attacks.
  • Resolved the issue wherein a Showstopper could erroneously lead into a United Attack.
  • Fixed an issue wherein a character equipped with two different weapon types performing a Showstopper would have role effects specific to one type of weapon erroneously apply to techs performed by the other type of weapon.
    (Ex. Dreadblayde Nobunaga applying instant death-level damage to non-two handed sword techs.)
  • Fixed an issue wherein The Final Trial during Tsunanori Mido's journey would erroneously occur immediately before the final boss.
  • Fixed various minor graphical issues.
  • Fixed various minor text issues.
  • Adjusted various UI display elements.
  • Added further support for keyboard and mouse controls.
  • Shift + Mouse and the number pad may now be used to control the camera in areas where camera control is enabled.
  • Fixed other minor issues.

