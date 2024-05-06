Patch v1.1.2e in Public Beta!

Share · View all patches · Build 14120549 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.1.2e - Public Beta

In this beta, game saves ARE backward compatible with the last released patch, v1.1.2d. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible, so you can play with those who have the last-released patch.

See bottom of this page for instructions on opting into the beta.

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS

Adjusted a few newborn pup positions in the den to be more visible.

In Hellroaring Mountain, moved several scent posts inside map border.

HELLROARING MOUNTAIN BUGS FIXED:

Power Pack achievement cannot be unlocked on this map.

One dirt den (under log) is invisible in June.

Player-wolf gets stuck when trying to dig out one dirt den, when approaching from a certain angle.

Pup pathfinding issues at a few dens.

Bad alignment when pup holds the chewed radio collar.

Player-wolf can get stuck under Lower Cottonwood Falls if jumping off from waterfall ledge.

Grass grows in one area of Yellowstone River.

Mate tries to climb onto Bear box.

Minor terrain issues.

GENERAL BUGS FIXED:

Courtable wolves beyond the map border will move toward player when interested in courtship.

Lost River (Classic) is missing the surrounding landscape beyond the game map.

In Slough Creek, one den does not have scent glow in winter.

In Slough Creek, one Straw Hat collectible is beyond the map border.

