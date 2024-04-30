Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 111772

Welcome to another fun-filled update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a small one with bug fixes, balance changes, and some new quality of life features. While there are plenty of notable things to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:
-
New QoL Features:
- Farms can now be automatically placed around a Mill or a Town Center by holding Shift (LT for Xbox) and clicking the Farm over the Building.
- All scouting units can now use the Auto Scout functionality instead of just the starting one.
-
Bug fixes based on your feedback
-
Balance changes Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
---```
◆ UPDATE 111772◆
>
### **Build Spotlight**
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/64018b57495ffdba99eecd98f0d6c9445638b284.png)
##### Temporary Reset of Empire Wars 1v1 Ladder During Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado
The 1v1 ranked ladder for Empire Wars will be temporarily shelved and replaced by a new 1v1 ranked ladder for the upcoming **Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado** tournament. This is a new ladder that levels the playing field as you compete for ELO and opportunity. The map pool is also being updated to the Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado tournament maps, providing the pool with a welcome refresh.
Fear not, however; some time after the tournament has concluded, the prior EW ladder will be restored, and existing ratings and leaderboards will return in the state they were in before this swap-out.
The Team Game ladder will also receive an update to the map pool, but the TG ladder is not associated with the tournament – only the 1v1 is. This means that your Empire Wars Team Game rating and statistics will remain unchanged during this period.
**Why is the ladder being temporarily reset?**
The new ladder is being used as part of the upcoming Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado tournament as a method to qualify for the event. In order to ensure an even playing field for all competitors, the leader board has to be temporarily reset. The four with the highest Elo rating achieved on the leaderboard by the 28th of July will be directly invited to the Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado event taking place at the Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Spain.
**How does this affect you?**
Your experience will remain the same; however, you may find that your 1v1 rating will require a few games before it settles. With this change, you will be able to experience what it’s like to play on the settings and maps of one of the biggest tournaments for _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_. The ladder holds no restrictions, anyone is free to play on the ladder whether they intend to participate in the tournament or not.
Please be aware, there is a Controller Only ladder visible for Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado for those playing on Xbox. However, this ladder will not be eligible for qualification. Remember to enable crossplay, as qualification will only be available to those on the cross-play enabled ladder.
[Click for more information](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/red-bull-wololo-is-back-in-2024/) on the tournament.
> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-111772/)
>
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
Changed files in this update