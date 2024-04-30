Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 111772



Welcome to another fun-filled update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a small one with bug fixes, balance changes, and some new quality of life features. While there are plenty of notable things to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:

New QoL Features: Farms can now be automatically placed around a Mill or a Town Center by holding Shift (LT for Xbox) and clicking the Farm over the Building. All scouting units can now use the Auto Scout functionality instead of just the starting one.

Bug fixes based on your feedback

Balance changes Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

