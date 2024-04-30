 Skip to content

MAJOR Space SEX update for 30 April 2024

Space dwelling just got a whole lot better.

MAJOR Space SEX update for 30 April 2024

Attention all Earthlings, we're pleased to announce massive upgrades to the Phalasius Space Station OS to improve quality of life abroad the ship.

Here's the list:

  • Much better BJ positions and handling of the love toy
  • The intensity meter logic is working much better now, don't get boring with one position only
  • Hair for some of the characters have been improved
  • Some strange facial expression have been removed and new ones added instead
  • Camera system issues have been addressed
  • Moneyshot positions

And the best part...
The threesome has been rebuilt to offer a way better experience!
Now all characters will be actively involved in the positions!



Altogether, we believe it's a much better game now but as always... we are committed to keep pushing updates and constantly improving the game.
Please let know if you are running into issues, we love to hear your feedback.

