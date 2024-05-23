Incoming Transmission: Crash Site is OUT NOW! 📡

Share · View all patches · Build 14106998 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:06:29 UTC by Wendy

We come in peace!

Inspired by the legendary Area 51, this update is bursting with otherworldly content to transform your steambot city into a haven for the curious (or perhaps the slightly paranoid).

Watch the launch trailer:



Here is what's crash-landing into your game:

13 New Decorations: Channel your inner Mulder and Scully with a collection of eerie decorations, including a giant UFO, warning signs, fallen meteors, restricted area fences, and even some suspicious crop circles. 🛸

Unit Fifty One: Unlock a brand new reward building - A top-secret military facility shrouded in mystery. ⛔

Night Vision Activated: Explore the new night map bathed in an eerie green glow, perfect for creating an atmosphere of suspense and intrigue. 👽

Mine Like a Martian: Delve into a new mine collection and unearth resources unlike anything you've seen before! ⛏️



Are you brave enough to face the unknown?

Download the free Crash Site update for SteamWorld Build today and build your very own slice of extraterrestrial intrigue!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2134770/SteamWorld_Build/

Join the official SteamWorld Discord Community to chat with other SteamWorld fans!

Follow us on X

Follow us on TikTok

Check out the SteamWorld Games website and read more about our free seasonal updates and upcoming SteamWorld Heist II!