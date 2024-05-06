HAWKED | 1.4.3 Hotfix Notes

Look alive, Renegades! The following changes are available in HAWKED as of the latest update on Thursday, May 7, 2024. Update your game to play the latest version of HAWKED for free on your platform of choice.

BUGFIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that caused enemies’ health bars to show incorrect values.

General backend maintenance.

