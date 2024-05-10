Saddle Up for the Wildest Update Yet! FREE FOR EVERYONE!

The Wild West Map has just hit town, and it's a real humdinger! We're talking 5 diverse regions to explore, each with its unique flavor. From the dusty saloons to the treacherous oil fields, there's somethin' for everyone. Remember to keep an eye out for hidden secrets scattered throughout the map!

But how do you get around this vast landscape? We got you covered, partner:

Grind on epic rail carts!

Show off your ridin' skills with horse races!

Hang on tight while train surfin' (don't tell the conductor)!

Unlock a brand new boat to conquer those rivers!

And let's not forget the loot! We've got a treasure trove of 89 new items to collect, including classic revolvers and shotguns, sneaky bows and arrows, and even a trusty lasso to wrangle those pesky critters. Plus, if you're feeling a little explosive, there's always some good ol' TNT to settle things the Wild West way!

New bosses and mini-bosses are waiting to test your grit – can you tame the Wild West?

This is the biggest update Bang-On Balls has ever seen, so saddle up and get ready for a rootin' tootin' good time! Yeehaw!

