May 7th Update contents

The update from May 7th brings the following changes:
-Fixed the text in the Options mode for Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
-Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop in the Options mode.
-Removed the option "Vertical Sync: Off (in combat)" and replaced it with "Vertical Sync: Off" in the Options mode to improve the game stability.
-Fixed the text display on the Keyboard settings options screen.
-Fixed an issue that disrupted the display when switching to Fullscreen mode from Borderless Windowed mode.
-Fixed the display issue with the controls guide that occured after having set the Start-up option as "Training Mode" or "Network."
-Fixed some of the issues that occur when changing BGM in Network Mode.
-Fixed issues related to displaying the member list in Player Matches.
-Fixed an issue related to the room name in Player Matches.
-Added additional error messages.
